Promoting tourism in post-plague times

It was a case of “worth the wait” when the Croatian sector of the Fédération Internationale des Jounalistes et Ecrivains du Tourisme (FIJET, World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers) held its annual Marco Polo awards ceremony in Zagreb on December 9, having had to cancel the 10th anniversary event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The disappointment of last year was finally put to rest in Zagreb, where the FIJET Croatia team, led by Tina Eterovic and Marijana Rebic, delivered a splendid gala. It was a proud moment for them as many distinguished guests from the travel and journalism sectors arrived in style for the prestigious occasion, hosted by a commendable organisation whose mission is to promote and deliver the best and outstanding features of international tourism and travel writing.

Slobodan Kadić, a Croatian journalist and sports photojournalist, was awarded the Marco Polo prize of a plaque displaying the image of the Venetian explorer and writer, for his lasting and quality contribution to tourist attractions and unknown gems of Croatian tourism through publications and reports.

The ceremony was held after much uncertainty, eventually taking place at the Esplanade Hotel in the presence of many guests from Croatia and abroad, including not only journalists but sponsors, partners and behind-the-scenes personnel.

The occasion featured mainly Croatian journalists and travel writers from Zagreb and nearby, as caution was required because of the pandemic. There were a few outsiders, such as myself from Budapest, who made their way there for the presentation by the FIJET Croatia committee of prizes, tributes and speeches to those who have continued to spotlight this region by means of quality work, media and marketing while continually working around the new, game-changing Covid-19 rules.

It was an honour for me, as a new member, to introduce myself on behalf of The Budapest Times, and I now look forward to introducing myself to Croatian tourism. Even so, the world cannot afford to resume the old mistakes of yesteryear tourism and general living. The tourist industry must change and re-adapt to new and sustainable conditions before returning again.

I was given pause for thought as I was driving home and heard online that while “Thailand wants tourists to return”, visitors must first navigate complex entry requirements as a result of the coronavirus. They don’t want everybody, and that applies to beer-guzzling party-goers too.

Despite the obstacles, the momentum for next year’s Marco Polo event is already building up. It promises to be another exciting occasion!