The ambassador told the gathering that throughout the night, tanks, armoured personnel carriers and attack helicopters had wreaked devastation in the capital city Ankara, İstanbul and other major centres. Roads and bridges had been blocked, civilians machine-gunned and cars smashed. Fighter jets had bombed the presidential complex, the police headquarters and the Turkish parliament. An attempt had even been made to assassinate the President at the hotel in which he was staying that night.

"The perpetrators of this unimaginable treason did not receive their orders from the top brass in the military," Ambassador Oktay said. "In fact, they committed those crimes by defying and fighting against their own commanders and fellow soldiers in the army. As brainwashed followers, they were acting on the orders of a fugitive criminal mastermind who had fled abroad many years ago.

"The attempted coup was foiled by the patriotic members of the Turkish Armed Forces, police and other security services, who fought valiantly against the traitors. But this heinous attempt to destroy our democracy was ultimately defeated by people from all walks of life who responded to the call of President Erdoğan to defend democracy and poured into the streets and squares in their hundreds of thousands. While opposing and fighting the putchists, 251 people lost their lives, mostly civilians but also many members of the police and the military.

"The failed coup was staged by members of the Gulenist terror network FETO. Over many decades they had slowly infiltrated into critical government agencies by carefully hiding their true intentions, But in recent years their sinister aims were becoming more and more exposed. The atrocities they committed on July 15 were a desperate last-minute attempt to reverse the situation and avoid facing justice for all the crimes they had committed in previous years."

The ambassador said a vigorous struggle has been waged inside Turkey against the Gulenist terror network and it has been greatly dismantled. But the danger was far from over. The primary target of the FETO criminal network remained Turkey and Turkish democracy. Although official institutions had been mostly purged of FETO loyalists, the country must exercise constant vigilance.

"This dangerous organisation is now focusing its efforts on regrouping its followers outside Turkey," the ambassador said. "FETO still runs businesses, so-called schools and other types of income-generating establishments in many countries. The money coming from these entities supports its illegal, clandestine and subversive activities.

"Therefore, as a victim of FETO terrorism, we feel duty bound to warn our friends against this invisible but very real threat. Complacency and failure to take measures against FETO-affiliated structures can be a costly mistake. As a matter of fact, many countries have seen this threat and either ended or greatly reduced FETO presence in their territory. We can only hope that the rest will follow suit, sooner rather than later."

Ambassador Oktay said that on this occasion, July 15, 2020, it was time once again to pay deepest respects to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on July 15, 2016 in defence of freedom and democracy. They would forever remain in Turkey's hearts and minds. Might they rest in peace.

The ambassador said Elte University is home to a strong Turkish Studies Department, and the university's historic and beautiful library had been made available for the solemn occasion.