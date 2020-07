As Covid-19 continues to threaten traveller confidence around the world, hotels have begun instating new standards of cleanliness in a bid to assure prospective guests. Since reopening a number of its hotels in April, Kempinski has introduced "White Glove Service", a cleaning charter that outlines new hygiene measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Innovations include sanitising stations, luggage cleaning on arrival and professional air purifiers in all hotels, in addition to enhanced cleaning – from disinfecting "high-touch points" such as light switches and TV remotes, to washing room keys. All employees will wear gloves and bespoke Kempinski-branded masks, which are also on offer to guests in case they forgot to pack some.

Staff will remain at least 1.5 metres away from guests to ensure social distancing, and furniture in public spaces will be arranged so that people aren’t too close to one another.

Another good idea is the option of long-term "privacy" signs (in addition to temporary "Do not disturb" signs) to signal that staff should not enter a guest room for the duration of their stay. Room-service deliveries will be left outside the door and no in-room cleaning will take place after check-in unless guests request it.

Benedikt Jaschke, chief quality officer for Kempinski, says: "While we need to give guests full confidence in the cleanliness and disinfection of our premises and reflect the seriousness of the current situation in all aspects of our daily operation, we are eager to continue and even surpass our dedicated service à la Kempinski.

"The list of measures to be taken is long and very complex. But appropriate and strictest hygienic standards on a very high level are key to reassuring our valued guests that a stay at any Kempinski hotel worldwide during or post-coronavirus lockdown offers an environment of full safety in any respect without sacrificing our high standards of professional luxury service."