The report of the four-month investigation, led by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, found that Aján, who resigned as IWF president in April, had operated "a culture of fear" at the organisation, interfering in its anti-doping efforts and pursuing "absolute control" over the finances.

During Aján's tenure, the IWF had withheld or delayed the publishing of 40 positive doping tests connected to medal-winning athletes, the report said. Aján could not account for USD 10.4 million from the IWF's coffers, it asserted.

Aján served as the IWF's general secretary for 24 years and its president since 2000. He stood down in January for the duration of the independent investigation into allegations of graft levelled against him in a documentary shown by German state broadcaster ARD earlier that month.

The documentary said weightlifting was fraught with systematic doping in the full knowledge of the IWF, which had commissioned the Hungarian anti-doping body (MACS) with supervising all large-scale competitions and almost all world championships. The film alleged that since 1992 USD 23 million had been transferred to two Swiss bank accounts connected to Aján, with no record of the monies on the IWF ledgers.

Aján called the accusations "baseless", saying he had "complied with the law and the written and unspoken rules of the sport". He had fully cooperated with McLaren's inquiry, and yet failed to receive the "necessary information" to debunk the allegations, he said.