Although a most prolific author, his travel writing was relatively sparse for one who ventured so far afield over more than half a century. "The Wanderings of a Spiritualist" (1921), "Our American Adventure" (1923) and "Our Winter in Africa" (1929) are among the few books to cover his trips, along with his autobiography, "Memories and Adventures" (1924).

Conan Doyle designed and ordered an ingenious portable writing desk from Parisian trunk maker Goyard in 1925, which might have encouraged further output were his travels not nearing their end at that time. (This, incidentally, was also the year that the screen adapta¬tion of his 1912 novel "The Lost World" became the first feature film to be shown on an airplane, during an Imperial Airways flight from London to Paris).

A new book featuring selections of Conan Doyle's travel writing, compiled and annotated by biographer Andrew Lycett ("Conan Doyle: The Man Who Created Sherlock Holmes", 2007) has been published. As noted in the introduction to "Conan Doyle's Wide World: Sherlock Holmes and Beyond", this is the first time the author's travelogues ("full of insight, humour and exceptional evocations of place") have been gathered together.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, in 1922

In 1893, Conan Doyle and his wife toured Switzerland and discovered the village of Meiringen in the Bernese Alps. Here are found the Reichenbach Falls, a local natural wonder, and any knowledgeable Sherlock Holmes fan knows what happened here...

