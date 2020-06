During the closure, the Petit Gerbeaud webshop has been filling the void for Budapesters starved of the institution’s signature cakes and pastries. Now, this weekend the full Gerbeaud experience will be awaiting anew with treats such as its legendary ice-cream, served in a freshly made almond-flavoured cone plus soups, sandwiches and salads presented by executive chef Tóth Ágnes.

Pianist Pikács István will play on Saturday and Sunday between 2.30 and 6pm, and coffee lovers are told that Gerbeaud’s new head barista is Hámori Tibor, described as one of the leading practitioners of the art in the country. Visitors are also promised a sweet surprise and the opportunity to try Gerbeaud’s traditional and new offer at a reduced price.

The Gerbeaud opening hours are every day from 9am to 8pm.

The link for the weekend event: https://www.facebook.com/events/253890242506772/

The Petit Gerbeaud webshop has pastries, cakes and other popular Gerbeaud products such as cognac cherry bonbon and tea biscuits. See www.petitgerbeaud.hu, in Hungarian language.