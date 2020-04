The coronavirus epidemic has also made the day-to-day work of the National Rescue Service significantly more difficult. From the textiles offered by the Budapest Marriott Hotel – which is still operating during the epidemic – 130 sheets were made for ambulances transporting coronavirus patients, thanks to the charitable work of the Massi 21 Tailor. The total value of this donation is HUF 1 million.

The Budapest Marriott Hotel's DNB Budapest restaurant has also proudly contributed to the charitable donation. For each order to home-deliver Easter food, the restaurant gave HUF 1300 to support the work of the National Ambulance Service. In addition, the restaurant is preparing and delivering 50 portions of chicken paprikash to the health-care staff of Szent László Hospital and the National Korányi Institute of Pulmonology on a weekly basis. Fabri Tours has offered its kind partnership to complete the deliveries.

Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét distributed 100 servings of hot food to the socially deprived at the Happy Karol Wojtyla Friendship Center during the Easter holidays.

"The coronavirus pandemic is not only an astonishing challenge for doctors and nurses, but also requires tremendous perseverance on their part, both humanly and spiritually," said Arne Klehn, General Manager of the Budapest Marriott Hotel, on behalf of the Marriott Hotels in Hungary. "Through our support, we would like to thank all health-care workers for their sacrificial and exemplary work, and we wish everyone very good health!"