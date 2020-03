The charity macro-concert at 6pm CET on Saturday, March 28 will bring together 20 top artists for the first time and will involve players from all the LaLiga Santander clubs. The festival is organised by LaLiga in collaboration with Banco Santander, Universal Music and its sponsors as well as players, clubs, artists and the Global Telecommunication System (GTS).

Artists of the rank of Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra and Antonio Orozco, who have never previously been involved in the same event, will take part in LaLigaSantander Fest. Along with them will be 20 players from LaLigaSantander teams, who wasted little time in signing up to an initiative rolled out by the clubs' association. All the participants will do so from their respective homes.

The event will be broadcast simultaneously in all countries of the world. It can be followed through all LaLiga channels and the LaLigaSportsTV platform. In addition, LaLiga will offer the signal to all its international broadcasters.

Donations can be made through the Santander Foundation and various channels to be announced shortly. All funds raised will go towards the purchase of medical supplies in a coordinated effort with the health authorities and the CSD.

"LaLiga wants to support everyone who are in quarantine and at the same time raise money to buy medical supplies to deal with COVID-19,” said Óscar Mayo, director of Business, Marketing and International Development at LaLiga. “We are very happy with the response we have received from all fronts. Footballers, clubs, artists and sponsors have all joined together for this initiative. I am convinced that together we are going to create something very memorable.”

Other artists joining the cause will be named this week via LaLiga's social media channels and by the artists and players on their own accounts. The festival is part of the “LaLiga se juega en casa” (LaLiga's being played at home) campaign, which seeks to boost fans’ spirits throughout this period of quarantine, making it more bearable and raising awareness about the importance of staying at home to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The concert will take place exactly a week on from #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, the online challenge that saw influencer Ibai Llanos invite all of the LaLiga Santander clubs to compete in a FIFA20 tournament. The competition, which was staged between Friday and Sunday, raised more than €142,000 towards UNICEF's aid efforts.