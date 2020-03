Kálló was elected MP with 56.29 percent of the vote on February 16. Tibor Molnar, an independent candidate backed by ruling Fidesz, came second with 37.72 percent. Third was Renáta Sűrű, also an independent, with 2.93 percent (568 votes).

Voter turnout was 28.87 percent in the city south of Budapest with 67,471 eligible voters.

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) hailed the victory, saying it had helped unify the opposition parties.

This by-election was the first time the opposition parties had united behind a single candidate for a parliamentary seat, DK deputy group leader Ágnes Vadai said. "This election is the start of a new period in parliament because the government is not prepared for how this victory will further unify the opposition parties," she said.

Vadai said that in future the opposition would not only be able to run joint candidates and campaigns but would also be more united in representing the interests of the Hungarian people.

Asked about her party's cooperation with nationalist Jobbik, she said unity was the key to the opposition's ability to unseat the government. This method had worked both in last year's municipal elections and now in Dunaújváros, she added.