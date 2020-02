The money was collected through Marriott International’s annual global "You Eat, We Give" fundraising campaign, under which the hotels contribute the equivalent of EUR 1 for every lunch and dinner served to guests and visitors.

"You Eat, We Give" is part of Marriott’s Europe-wide "World of Opportunity" initiative that aims to tackle youth unemployment by donating to partner charities.

The participating restaurants in Hungary were the DSK Wine & Grill at The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest; DNB Budapest at the Budapest Marriott Hotel; Oléo Pazzo Mediterranean Bistro at Courtyard by Marriott Budapest City Center; and Bistorant at the Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét.

The donation will assist SOS Children's Villages, a non-profit organisation that helps children living in state foster care and families living under bad conditions. The foundation is 70 years old and through its 2300 programs it reaches more than 1 million children and adults in 136 countries. Their basic philosophy is that not one child should grow up alone and that every child should live a full life in a safe family environment.

There are more than 23,000 children living in state foster care in Hungary. Most of them entered the system because of abuse, neglect, poverty, parents’ addiction or death. SOS Children's Villages provides a loving and safe home at foster parents for more than 400 children in Hungary.

More information on SOS Children’s Villages can be found at www.sos-childrensvillages.org, and on SOS Children`s Villages Hungary at www.sos.hu.

A Marriott spokesperson said: "We consider it important that children without parents receive the same support as their peers in the family. We are very proud of this donation and would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our guests for their kind contribution and support."

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest®. See www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Also: Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Maryland, US, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations see www.ritzcarlton.com and news.ritzcarlton.com. To join the live conversation use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. The Ritz-Carlton participates in Marriott Bonvoy (see above). The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. See MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.