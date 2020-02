The Ambassador to Hungary, Saad Abdullah Saleh A. Al Asousi, said this year's celebration of the 59th anniversary of independence carries the motto "Our Emir is Our Reliance ... Our Unity is Strength". He said the occasion has a special and dear value in the heart of every Kuwaiti, particularly when it coincides with the Liberation Day anniversary.

"The deep-rooted historic relations between Hungary and Kuwait are traced back to 1964, specifically when Hungary decided to open its first commercial office in the Gulf region, and selected the State of Kuwait to host its commercial presence, which later on was upgraded into the Embassy of Hungary," the ambassador said.

"Over more than 55 years both countries maintain growing cooperation in various fields, within the framework of close relations between the two friendly countries.

"The State of Kuwait endeavours to develop its bilateral relations with Hungary by activating the bilateral agreements signed between the two countries, and these agreements consist of exchanging experiences between the scientific, technical and commercial institutions and sectors, and by implementing the outcomes of the third session of the joint economic committee which was concluded last week in Budapest."

Tamás Varga, State Secretary in Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, spoke to the assembly, and the ambassador thanked his embassy staff, the Kempinski management and the media for supporting the occasion.