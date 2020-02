Leading up to 1969, there had been the infamous Redlands drug bust in 1967 casting a shadow over everything, and the Stones had lost their musical direction, mistakenly following the rock herd into psychedelia with the unlikely "Their Satanic Majesties Request".

By 1968 Brian Jones' own drug arrests meant that it would be unlikely he would be given a work permit to enter America to tour. He looked a mess on their "Rolling Stones Rock n Roll Circus", the TV special in December that was a bit of a shambles and was subsequently shelved for close on 30 years.

For the "Let it Bleed" recording sessions in early 1969 he was either too intoxicated to work or not in attendance at all, and it was the final time he'd be heard on a Stones album: congas for "Midnight Rambler" and autoharp for "You Got the Silver".

The inevitable happened and Jones was ousted, announcing his departure on June 9, 1969 with a statement that read: "I no longer see eye-to-eye with the others over the discs we are cutting. … I want to play my kind of music, which is no longer the Stones music. The music Mick [Jagger] and Keith [Richards] have been writing has progressed at a tangent, as far as my own taste is concerned."

The development came as a shock to many fans but not to many in the music industry, and certainly not to his former colleagues Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. In fact, they'd fired him the previous day but left it to him to decide how to tell the world. Tragically, it represented a point in a downward slope that became steeper: Jones would be dead within three weeks, another member of the "27 Club".

For their first gig with the new line-up including Mick Taylor from John Mayall's Bluesbreakers – their first proper concert since 1967 – the Stones played for free to an estimated half a million people in Hyde Park in July 1969, Taylor's inauguration coming just days after Jones died at home in his swimming pool.

A TV documentary was made of the event and was seen on UK television a month before the band began a mammoth United States tour in October. It was at Hyde Park that the Stones were announced to the crowd, for the first time, as "the greatest rock and roll band in the world". At this point that may not have been quite true but the US tour restored their fortunes and added to the myth of the band.

It was also the tour when a fan was stabbed to death by a Hells Angel at Altamont Speedway in California. Just three days later they were in the BBC studios in London recording appearances on "Top of the Pops".

It was a momentous year, seeing the successful blues band returning to their rock n roll roots after the dabble with psychedelia. By December they had released the classic "Let It Bleed", lost one of their founding members, played the era-defining concert at Hyde Park and then suffered the horror of Altamont.

Their career was finally coming out from under the shadow of their rivals, the disintegrating Beatles, and Humphries chronicles these transformative 12 months.