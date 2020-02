After flirting with electronica on his last album, Blunt has returned to what he does best on "Once Upon A Mind", writing classic songs that touch both the heart and the head. Highlights are many and include the breezy first single "Cold", the poignant ballad "Monsters", the pop swagger of "5 Miles" and the country-tinged "Halfway". There's a warmth that permeates the entire album, and a real sense of personality.

Blunt released his first album, "Back To Bedlam", in autumn 2004 and soon after the single "You're Beautiful" became a global smash hit. He has sold over 23 million albums and has showcased his wit and charm more recently with his always engaging Twitter account.

