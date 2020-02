The second construction phase is expected to be completed in the beginning of this summer. The new facility will cover 11,500 square metres with a waiting and relaxation area, shopping, eating and drinking facilities, toilets and a smoking terrace.

The hall connects to Terminal 2A via a 120-metre corridor accessible by escalator or lift from the main building. Eight gates are accessible by foot and five gates by bus.

The HUF 8.3 billion investment was financed by the airport operator, Budapest Airport Zrt., from its own financial resources. The new passenger hall will be in operation until the new terminal building is handed over, when the hall constructed from recyclable lightweight elements will be dismantled.

Airport management says numerous passengers have already posted positive comments on social media about the new arrangements.