Ten-time Grammy Award winner, three time Latin Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana will hit the road across Europe this spring for the Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Making stops with his band in Italy, Germany, UK, Scandinavia and Hungary, they will perform passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favourites from Woodstock to "Supernatural" and beyond.

The tour will commemorate two important milestones in his career: it has been 20 years since the release of his ground-breaking, multiple Grammy-winning album "Supernatural" and 50 years since his sophomore album "Abraxas".

While the tour will highlight songs from both his "Supernatural" and Woodstock eras, he will also feature what he calls "the new hymns and songs of tomorrow." The band (which features Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will include energy-infused songs from Santana's 2019 album "Africa Speaks", produced by maverick hitmaker Rick Rubin.

National Public Radio called it Santana's "best record in decades" and The New York Times said it "ranks with the fiercest albums in Santana's 50-year career".

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures. For more than five decades he has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

Further information for the Budapest show:

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu

www.santana.com