The big game, El Clásico as it is known to the Spanish, will be played at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the second-largest in Spain and sure to be full to its 81,000 capacity. The Ritz-Carlton Budapest's viewing will be in the luxury hotel's Elizabeth Ballroom from 7-11pm and accompanied by a tapas buffet and Spanish wines.

The Spanish Extravaganza Festival opens on Friday February 28 with a Tapas and Sangria offering in the Kupola Lounge from 1-7pm. The tapas, featuring small portions of Spanish cuisine as appetisers or snacks, cold or hot, will be in a buffet. Sangria is a punch traditionally consisting of red wine and chopped fruit, often with other ingredients or spirits.

The festival continues on Saturday February 29 with a Michelin-starred Chef Dinner in the Ritz-Carlton's DSK Wine & Grill at either 6pm or 9pm, with live entertainment.

Contributors to the festival include La Nube Tapas and Wine Restaurant, in Budapest's District XI; Restaurant Fuego, a roasted chicken restaurant in District VII; Monte Nevado cured ham specialists; and Vino Castillo, a supplier of Spanish wines, cava sparkling wines, sherry, Malaga and Spanish spirits in District VII.

Finally, on Sunday, March 1, the "Classico". This is the second of the two such games each season. The first was to be played in Barcelona last October but was postponed until December because of days of unrest in the city after nine Catalan separatist leaders had been jailed.

Perhaps due to the worrying atmosphere inside and outside the Camp Nou stadium, the game ended in a tame 0-0 draw.

This past weekend, Barcelona beat third-placed Getafe 2-1 at home and Real Madrid were held 2-2 at the Bernabéu by relegation-threatened Celta Vigo. The three-point lead that Real Madrid has held over Barcelona at the top of the table in the past few weeks has thus been reduced to one point.

Expect the usual footballing fireworks on March 1, when the heavyweights clash and the result will have a big bearing on the fate of the 2019-20 La Liga championship.





Spanish Extravaganza Festival

Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Erzsébet tér 9-10, District V

February 28 and 29 and March 1, 2020

Bookings: eszter.szabo@ritzcarlton.com

or telephone (+36-1) 429-5500