The new lunch option is designed to fill a couple of gaps: the restaurant was busy offering breakfast in the mornings and a la carte in the evenings but quieter at lunchtimes, and secondly it is central to the city's financial, banking and administrative hub, home of such large office blocks as the four 10-storey towers of the Bank Center at Szabadsag tér and the Eiffel Square Office Building at Nyugati.

Competition there is aplenty from rival establishments but Garden 79's lunch menu offers fine quality in a smart environment while being attractively priced. The open kitchen serves on weekdays between noon and 3pm and offers the choice of a two- or three-course meal, changing daily, with vegetarian options.

For instance, each day the starter is a choice between the Garden 79 salad bar with dressings and condiments, or a soup, which on this particular day is Fennel and riesling with bread chips. On other days the soup could be French onion, Beetroot cream with horseradish, Minestrone, Potato cream with bacon and vegetables, or further varieties.

On our visit the main is a two-way choice between Pan fried trout, nut polenta and seasonal vegetables, or Wild mushroom risotto Grana Padano. Another day's main could find either Beef stroganoff with potato croquettes, or Fried camembert, jasmin rice and cranberry sauce. And then a different day could see Garden peas pottage with meat loaf, or Pork loin gratinated with ham, mushrooms and cheese, or, again, even more selections.

For dessert we are served an impressive Fresh season fruit salad that, as mentioned, doesn't skimp on the quantity or quality at all. Other choices on other days could be Brownie, Cheesecake berry ragout, Apple strudel, Rice pudding with fruit coulis, Gundel pancake whipped cream and so on.

The two-course meals are either the starter and dessert or the starter and the main. Whether you go two or three courses the price includes water and four juices: orange, grapefruit, detox and apple. The salad and soup are in a buffet if you want to serve yourself but otherwise our watchful waitress does all the honours as we stay lazily seated for all three courses.

Separate from the Business Lunch offering, the adjacent bar can supply house beer, house wine and cocktails, and has its own menu of Bar Classics from noon to 10pm with such as Caesar salad, Club sandwich, Mediterranean sandwich, a Garden 79 Burger, Fish and Chips, Sausage Debreceni style and a Cheese selection.

The burger comes packed with 200 grams of fresh ground beef, cheese, roasted onion, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mushrooms and French fries. The Club sandwich is a triple decker with roasted chicken, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon and French fries, and the Mediterranean one features Ciabatta bread, grilled cheese, pesto, sundried tomatoes and olive tapanad.

With Valentine's Day coming up, the Garden 79 restaurant and bar have a special offering not only on the day itself, February 14, a Friday, but also February 13 and 15. The offerings will be "Say Hello to Each Other" with sparkling wine, "Get Engaged Together" with Smoked salmon tatar on cucumber carpaccio, walnut oil, olive and sundried tomato tapenade, then "Spice It Up" with Pumpkin-orange and ginger soup.

The love feast continues with "The Main Reason We Are Here", which is a choice between Pan fried pike perch, saffron risotto, almond broccoli and riesling velouté, or Rose duck breast, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts and caramalised pear, finishing up with "An Evening to Remember", consisting of Chocolate cake with warm vanilla, sauce berries and whipped cream, plus coffee or tea.

The hotel itself has 214 guest rooms and four meeting rooms, the latter with a total floor space of 173 square metres.

Prices

Two-course Business Lunch HUF 2700

Three-course Business Lunch HUF 3950

Valentine's Weekend HUF 9500

Bar Classics:

Garden 79 Burger HUF 5900

Mediterranean Sandwich HUF 3100

Fish and chips HUF 3500

Sausage Debreceni style HUF 2350

Cheese selection HUF 2850

Gulyás soup HUF 2050

Caesar salad HUF 2750

Caesar salad with chicken HUF 3100

Caesar salad with prawns HUF 3450

Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Centre

1065 Budapest, Lázár utca 11-13

Phone: (06-1) 211-3050

Email: info.gardeninnbudapest@hilton.com