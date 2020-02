ÉS Bisztró – In honour of the special day, dinner guests will receive a heart-shaped gingerbread cookie.

ÉS Deli – I Just Called to Say, ‘I Love You'

ÉS Deli on The Promenade invites lovers for a quick but deeply felt treat: raspberry eclair, Valentine cupcake and choco lollipops to go with its own-blend curated speciality coffee.

The Living Room – Love Letters Straight from My Heart

San Valentine Macaron with white chocolate raspberry cream makes it even cosier at The Living Room on Valentine's Day for the sweet-toothed.

Special tip: oysters are one of the top aphrodisiac foods, so loved ones may enjoy the weekend Benediction Brunch, serving fresh oysters and signature Eggs Benedict variations.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4489

Blue Fox The Bar – Can't Help Falling in Love

Shy? Spellbound? The language of love may emerge in no time after sipping the love potion of bespoke crafted cocktails. The bartenders of Blue Fox The Bar recommend "Angel's wing" for Valentine's Day.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4499

Nobu – Big in Japan

Spruce up the day of romance with avantgarde bites à la Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. To make it sweeter, there will be a complimentary love dessert and live jazz for dinner from 6pm.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4242

Special offer all February in Kempinski The Spa: Valentine's Day is being celebrated all month with a special package consisting of a 50-minute relaxing massage plus a 30-minute refreshing facial, complete with a gift sachet of their signature treatment's main ingredient, "hungarymud". Eighty minutes cost HUF 40,500.