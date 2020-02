Zoltán Sáfár, founder and owner of the Godot Institute of Contemporary Art in District III, said the exhibition "brings us works of Banksy that have appeared on weathered plaster, empty brick walls and overpasses from around the world, and rethinks the works of an unknown genius to bring their essential message in the form of paintings, photos and prints." The display covers the period between 1997 and 2008 before Banksy achieved global fame.

Many of his iconic works are on display, such as "Laugh Now", "Girl with Balloon", "Pulp Fiction", "Flower Thrower", "Monkey Queen", "Flag Wall", "Soup Can" and more. When Banksy – graffiti master, painter, activist, filmmaker and all-purpose provocateur – was selected by Time magazine for its list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2010, he found himself in the company of Barack Obama, Steve Jobs and Lady Gaga, and supplied a picture of himself with a paper bag (recyclable, naturally) over his head.

Most of his fans don't really want to know who he is (and have loudly protested Fleet Street attempts to unmask him). But they do want to follow his upward tra¬jectory from the outlaw spraying – or, as the argot has it, "bombing" – walls in Bristol, England, during the 1990s to the artist whose work commands hundreds of thousands of dollars in the auction houses of Britain and America.

Today, he has bombed cities from Vienna to San Francisco, Barcelona to Paris and Detroit. And he has moved from graffiti on gritty urban walls to paint on canvas, conceptual sculpture and even film, with the guileful documentary "Exit Through the Gift Shop", which was nominated for an Academy Award.

After Budapest, the exhibition will continue its tour around the world. However, it has to be noted that the artist has not authorised and not curated the exhibitions. The official website of Banksy lists all the suspect exhibitions with the caption "Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions, none of which are consensual. They‘ve been organised entirely without the artist's knowledge or involvement. Please treat them accordingly."

The Art of Bansky: Without Limits

Tesla Loft

Kazinczy utca 21

District VII

Tel.: (+36) 30 505-0666

Until late April