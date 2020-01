As part of their European tour Slipknot will perform in 17 countries, hitting the UK the hardest with a total of eight shows with special guest Behemoth.

"It feels good to be coming back for an extensive tour of Europe," said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. "No matter how many times we come there, it always feels like we can never get enough, nor play all the cities we want to. But one thing’s for certain: the audiences are always some of the best in the world."

Hungary last saw the band at 2019’s Volt Festival in Sopron but this time they’ll take to the stage in the capital’s Budapest Arena.

Slipknot, who have been described as being as much a cultural phenomenon as they are a band, made a resounding global impact. The reviews for "We Are Not Your Kind" encompassed a broad media spectrum, reinforcing the innovation and creative vision of the Iowa band, twenty years into their existence.

"With their latest studio album, Slipknot have released one of the strongest albums in their career," remarked Consequence of Sound, with The Independent declaring, "The sheer ambition of ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is just as staggering as their seminal record ‘Iowa’ – the dynamic might be even better."

The Ringer professed, "Slipknot’s sixth album… furthers the argument that they’re the most important heavy band of their era," while Kerrang! attested, "20 years since their debut, Slipknot are as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever."

Vulture praised the LP for its "maelstrom of serrated riffs, warlike drums, and machine-gun poetry from Taylor," and The NME put it simply: "The 'Knot's sixth album is an astonishing record."

Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.