The modern entertainment centre is in the building of the former Szikra movie theatre, welcoming visitors in five thematic areas, offering fun and amusement to all ages between 10- and 99-year-olds. The VR Theme Park features a unique series of adventures where everything is possible, while visitors enter an exciting movie film by becoming active participants.

The trendy venue is the first virtual reality theme park in Hungary and the largest in Europe, located in a specifically designed, three-level area where one can roam back and forth both in time and space, popping up in the empire of the Egyptian underworld, inhabited by spooky demons and beasts, where visitors are guided through a path full of traps by Anubis, the god of death – but guests will also find VR experiences of the most popular video games, such as Assassin’s Creed or Angry Birds.