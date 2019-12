Addressing the protesters, PSZ leader Zsuzsa Szabó said that if the government fails to meet their demands, the union will call a nationwide teachers' strike in January. A petition containing the demands was handed over to representatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

In response, the Ministry of Human Resources said the ministry had been open to the negotiations, which had been ongoing for several months, and remains open and ready for consultation on further wage demands.

The ministry added that the teachers are not demonstrating against the government but for higher wages, therefore they consider it outrageous that the opposition parties are exploiting the opportunity for their own political goals.

The ruling Fidesz party said the opposition and the network of George Soros exploiting the teachers' demonstration are only interested in coming to power rather than the fate of teachers, and their real aim is to replace Hungary's anti-immigration government.

The opposition LMP expressed solidarity with the teachers and support for the demonstration. Secretary of the national board Máté Kanász-Nagy said teachers have to repeatedly protest because the education sector is still in crisis and faces pressing problems.