Further support will come from Bad Wolves, the global breakthrough rockers of 2018 who have garnered three number one hits over the past 18 months and released their sophomore album in October.

"The line-up is massive," Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said. "Bad Wolves were the break-out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat. Megadeth needs no introduction, they are absolute legends. [Megadeth vocalist] Dave Mustaine's contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just Thrash but Heavy Metal in general because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth's blast radius... and that's a big radius."

Mustaine added: "Looking forward, you'll be in trouble if you don't come see us with Five Finger Death Punch in early 2020. You don't want to miss it. See you soon!"

Five Finger Death Punch have surpassed 3 billion streams and continue to shatter records across the board. The band has had 24 top 10 hit singles in the last few years but their upward trajectory doesn't seem to waver - 2018 was yet another big year when they became the most-played artist on US Rock Radio in year-end radio reports. With their 2018 summer and autumn tours combined, the band donated over USD250,000 to charities just in one year.

