On November 15, 1953, exactly 66 years ago, the national football team and Sweden played a 2-2 draw at the same place, the legendary People's Stadium (Népstadion), where the very first game had been played only two months before on the national holiday of August 20, between Budapest Honvéd and Spartak Moscow.

The home team back then included Nikita Simonjan, now 93 years old and who performed the symbolic kick-off at the inauguration last month. He shared the honour with Zoltán Gera, who ended his career after having played 97 games in the Hungarian national league and is currently training the Under-21s.

Barcelona forward Luis Suárez brought the first save from Hungarian goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz in the fourth minute of the game, and the first goal of the new Puskás Arena was scored in the 15th minute by Paris Saint- Germain player Edinson Cavani.

Luckily, the fans did not have to wait much longer for the first Hungarian goal: Varga and Dzsudzsák managed to trick Uruguay's defence in the 24th minute, and Ádám Szalai scored from 10 metres. Even though the South American team, ranked fifth in the world, was able to score a winner, the 65,000 spectators were still crying out in ecstasy.

This atmosphere remained fully charged until the end of the game, although some of the star players were substituted in consideration of their upcoming games, and the events on the pitch were somewhat less spectacular in the second half than in the first.

The new stadium cost HUF 190 billion, about double the originally planned amount.