The architecturally-designed Adina Apartment Hotel Geneva and Adina Apartment Hotel Vienna Belvedere are two of eight hotels due to open under the Adina Hotels brand in Europe, with TFE Hotels (Toga Far East Hotels) planning to almost double its number of rooms in Europe by 2022.

TFE Hotels is a market leader in high-quality apartment-style hotels in continental Europe, and added to its current European portfolio of 10 Adina Apartment Hotels most recently with a new opening in Copenhagen. This joins the Adina Apartment Hotel in Budapest's District XIII plus nine others in Germany: three in Berlin, two each in Frankfurt and Hamburg, and one each in Leipzig and Nuremberg. Another Adina has been announced for Munich in 2021.

Adina Apartment Hotels are currently located in 15 destinations in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. By 2025 Adina Apartment Hotels aim to grow to up to 50 hotels in Europe and will increase their footprint across Australia.

The company is the only global hotel group with its headquarters in Sydney, New South Wales, with 73 hotels in its portfolio in five countries and another 30 in its development pipeline. Its main operations are in Australia with further properties in New Zealand as well as the three European countries, to be joined by Austria and Switzerland. The portfolio consists of five established brands – Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels, Rendezvous Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

The new Adina Apartments Hotel location in Geneva

TFE Hotels' Chief Executive Officer, Antony Ritch, said the company is entering a period of strong growth with the launch of more than 26 hotels, across six brands and five countries, over the next four years.

"In recent years, we have invested extensively in increasing the experience, livability and design of our Adina Hotels," Ritch said. "In the coming years, our guests can expect to see cutting-edge design and beautiful showpiece hotels opening across continental Europe including Vienna and Geneva as well as Cologne, Dusseldorf, Freiburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden."

The Adina Apartment Hotel Vienna Belvedere will literally make a splash in Vienna's ultra-modern Quartier Belvedere when it opens at the end of 2020, becoming one of only seven hotels to offer a swimming pool in the Austrian capital. The indoor pool will be heated and with a sauna.

Ritch said Vienna is a logical addition to TFE Hotels' European expansion. "Not only is Vienna recognised as having one of the highest ratings for quality of life worldwide, but the high-end segment of the hotel apartment market in Austria is still relatively untapped," he said. "This makes it the perfect choice for an Adina hotel.

"TFE sees our Adina Hotel design concept as a decisive step towards diversifying the existing hotel market, offering discerning travellers a comfortable and stylish alternative to traditional hotels."

Ritch sees the Adina Vienna Belvedere quickly becoming a feel-good destination, bringing together business, leisure and culture.

"The hotel is perfectly positioned to offer both business and leisure travellers an easy entrée into the historic city centre and the cultural monuments of the Habsburg Dynasty, including the nearby Belvedere Palace, Schweizergarten and Belvedere Museum.

"Not only is Vienna's main train station close by, offering direct connections to the international airport, but there's a tram stop directly in front of the hotel."

The ground floor of the hotel will feature public areas with ample natural light, including a lobby, bar, small shop and wellness area with a fitness room, and the sauna and swimming pool. Business travellers will also have the option to access a lounge connected to a terrace for small meetings or events.

The Adina Apartment Hotel Geneva will be part of the rapidly developing Quartier de L'Étang development, and will debut in Switzerland with 140 spacious one- and two-bedroom and studio apartment-style hotel rooms, many with views to the Alps. Set within an 11-hectare lifestyle precinct – currently the largest private real estate investment in Switzerland – the Adina Hotel will offer a variety of on-site leisure and service offerings as well as a bustling retail precinct.

A typical Adina Apartments room

Ritch said TFE Hotels is looking forward to having a presence in one of the strongest hotel markets in Europe.

"Thanks to its status as a global financial centre, a diplomatic centre and a magnet for tourists, Geneva is the natural next step for us," he said.

According to Ritch, the new Quartier de L‘Étang is ideally situated on the transport axis between the airport, exhibition centre and Geneva's city centre, making it incredibly attractive to visitors.

"We're combining a high-quality, sought-after location with a hotel that champions contemporary design and offers generously-sized apartment-style hotel rooms," he said. "These are hallmarks of the Adina brand and we look forward to servicing this new European market."

Ritch said Adina Hotels caters for a broad clientele by creating living spaces and working environments that are versatile enough for business travel, city trips, solo travellers, couples or families.

"The Adina Apartment Hotel Geneva will act as a gateway to this new urban quarter, providing 140 studios and apartment-style rooms as well as a fitness and wellness facility, 24-hour reception and restaurant. A public multi-storey car park with more than 1700 parking spaces will also be available to visitors."

He said Adina Hotels' concept of combining the service of a premium hotel with home comforts is a perfect fit for Geneva's diverse visitor profile. "Regardless of the length or purpose of their stay, guests will always find exactly what they need here."