The Kempinski, at central Erzsébet tér, sits handily located within immediate reach of the city's most dazzling Christmas markets where family and friends can enjoy the season's must-haves, such as mulled wine, freshly fried sausages and sweets.

While the sparkling decorations create a fairy-tale effect in the downtown streets and squares, the wonderful Christmas feeling continues inside as well as out at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, where the imposing nine-metre-high lobby allows for a splendid Christmas tree, richly decorated with baubles, lights and accessories.

The ambience is just right for the away-from-home-at-Christmastime hotel guests, with the added attractions of the Erzsébet tér ferris wheel out front and the glamorously decorated, Christmas-light-flooded Fashion Street on the other side of the building.

ÉS Bisztró's Winter Terrace is open on Fashion Street until December 31, serving mulled wine and five different hamburgers. The bistró's Sunday brunch concept, Family Table, is presenting special menus on every Advent Sunday, as well as on December 25, which falls on a Wednesday this year, and New Year's Day, another Wednesday. On December 24, ÉS Bisztró will serve its specially created Christmas Eve Dinner, accompanied by live music, and on December 31, ÉS will offer a four-course New Year's Eve menu and live music.

This year, the Kempinski's classic and creative cocktail specialist, Blue Fox The Bar, will be open for Christmas dinner, too. On December 24 from 7pm, guests can choose from a festive à la carte selection. On December 31, Blue Fox The Bar will serve a three-course menu and unlimited Taittinger Champagne until midnight, to DJ tunes.

The Kempinski offerings complement the famous Vörösmarty Square Christmas Fair, which remains open until January 1 with certified artisan stalls made of wood and selling folk crafts and folklore-inspired gifts, Hungarian meals, mulled wine and spirits. There's also a playhouse with arts and crafts activities for children and a stage for concerts and performances.

Nearby, the St. Stephen's Basilica Christmas Market will also be open until January 1, featuring Christmas market signature goods, food and drinks, plus artistic entertainment as well as colourful light painting on the cathedral's facade.

Not far from the central Christmas markets, along the Pest side of the river runs tram line number 2, which operates a specially lit Christmas tram in winter, and further afield is City Park's popular ice rink, just off Heroes' Square. Sprawling over 12,000 square metres, it is the biggest outdoor ice rink in Europe, surrounded by some of the best imperial architecture in town.

About Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest: Kempinski Hotel Corvinus defines contemporary luxury in its outfitting, as well as service, in the heart of Budapest. Boldly modern, and recently redesigned and renovated on five floors, it offers 316 splendid rooms and 35 chic suites. A signature concept, Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest includes Austro-Hungarian ÉS Bisztró, ÉS Deli, New Japanese Nobu Restaurant, The Living Room and Blue Fox The Bar. Kempinski The Spa features a unique hungarymud treatment, and Kempinski Gallery shows modern Hungarian art. Ten Rooms is the hotel's MICE solutions delivered on a full floor of state-of-the-art and flexible spaces, while The Kitchen Caters provides full-service catering management at or outside Kempinski Corvinus.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts, and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest

Erzsébet tér 7-8, 1051 Budapest

Tel.: (06-1) 429-3777