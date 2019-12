The US Embassy has particular interest in projects that have a strong link to the United States and promote US-Hungary shared values; advance regional and global security; promote Transatlantic trade, investment and energy security; and/or promote rule of law, democracy and respect for individual liberty.

The deadline to submit proposals for the first round of funding is January 15.

See https://hu.usembassy.gov/education-culture/embassy-funding/ for details on eligibility and how to apply.