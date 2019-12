It is indeed that time of the year again, and from the beginning of December right through to New Year the luxury hotel has masterminded a Nutcracker Wonderland in its Corso Restaurant and Bar and all around, with something special for each noteworthy occasion. The choices vary from thematic brunches to an alluring Christmas Eve dinner, unique dessert specialities and a taste bud-tingling concoction from the hotel's Hungarian invention-inspired cocktail selection.

The Advent Brunches opened up on December 1 and continue each Sunday on December 8, 15 and 22 with ballet dancers adding some pirouettes to the proceedings and a dedicated Kids' Corner. The edible offering changes weekly but the constants are a breakfast corner, sushi and starters, seasonal dishes, a carving station, live cooking station, vegetarian and healthy selection, cheese corner, desserts and fruits.

Some of the highlights of the selection will be Wild pig belly with red wine, Deer ragout with orange, Turkey breast filled with chestnut with cranberry sauce, Salmon fillet with saffron sauce and Lamb shoulder with rosemary grand jus. Desserts include Apricot-caramel cake, Paleo vegan baked chocolate cake, Lemon pie and Vanilla cake with red berries.

Advent Brunches run from noon to 3pm and come in a Gourmet Package with local sparkling wine or a Champagne Package with premium champagne, wine selection and beer, plus, in both cases, mineral water, tea and coffee.

The three days of Christmas offer a Magical Christmas Dinner on the 24th and Relaxed Christmas Brunches on the 25th and 26th, with mood-setting decorations and the tastes-of-home-away-from-home imagined in their own special way by the InterContinental chefs.

The Christmas Eve repast is a buffet and has three choices of soup including Hungarian festive fish soup, two pasta dishes including Beetroot risotto, and the choice of mains runs to Stuffed cabbage, Confit of duck leg, Deer loin with orange with red wine sauce and porcini, Pike perch “Kárpáti” with crayfish and mushroom cream dill ragout, and Sundried tomato and basil stuffed chicken breast with olive vierge.

The carving station has the Christmas staples Roasted beef rib eye with Yorkshire pudding and green pepper sauce, and Roasted turkey stuffed with prunes and chestnut with sage jus. Desserts offer Mozart cake, Christmas pudding, Walnut caramel cake and Paleo walnut plum cake. Again, the three days of Christmas meals come in Gourmet or Champagne Packages.

And so, climaxing this merry month, the InterContinental reaches its Wine New Year (or Borszilveszter, the Hungarian way) on December 31 hosted by the Winelovers enterprise of Budapest. This promises a lavish party and live music as you toast the arrival of 2020 with a glass or few, not to mention the illuminated view.

The Corso Restaurant will put on a Panoramic Buffet Dinner from 6-11pm and the Corso Bar will host Roederer Sparkling Moments from 7pm-2am with unlimited consumption of the InterContinental's Louis Roederer Champagne specialty until midnight accompanied by an exclusive three-course festive menu.

In fact, all through December from 11am-9pm, Corso Bar will be serving up stylish Winter Desserts such as Pecan-pear-ginger-milk chocolate cake, Strawberry-ruby cake and Paleo-vegan mango cake.

Hardier types who like their ration of crisp fresh air can eschew the Corso Restaurant and Bar in favour of the fir tree-lined riverside terrace where the drinks are served warm and there is a blanket at hand. Winter Elixir, for instance, is made up of Royal Oporto LBV bor, Mezcal, Ramazotti, cranberry juice, Grenadine and lemon juice, while Mint Unicorn consists of Créme de menthe, Valrhona Chocolate, Créme and Marshmallow. Spiked Granny's Tea comes with Secret Spiced Rum and lemon juice.

After all of which, 2020 will be upon us, another hair or two will have gone grey or disappeared forever, and it's onward into new adventures, culinary and otherwise.





InterContinental Budapest

Apáczai Csere János utca 12-14,

Budapest, 1052

Tel.: (+36-1) 327-6392

Email: corso.restaurant@ihg.com

Website: www.budapest.intercontinental.com/en/

Gourmet Package Brunches HUF 14,900

Champagne Package Brunches HUF 28,900

Magical Christmas Dinner Gourmet Package HUF 22,500

Magical Christmas Dinner Champagne Package HUF 35,900

New Year's Eve Panoramic Buffet Dinner HUF 35,000

New Year's Eve Roederer Sparkling Moments HUF 45,000

A 12% service charge will be added to the bill.