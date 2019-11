Negi trained in his native India and worked at several hotels while also organising Indian food festivals in Sri Lanka and Italy. He will enhance the Kempinski's Indian wedding and party specialisation, as well as the luxury hotel's Ten Rooms events centre and its The Kitchen Caters catering and event management operations.

These already offer specific features to Indian guests, such as a wide range of vegetarian dishes and sweet tea. Negi will enhance this area and work with the breakfast chefs to build up the Asian Breakfast Corner.

About Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest: Kempinski Hotel Corvinus defines contemporary luxury in its outfitting, as well as service, in the heart of Budapest. Boldly modern, and recently redesigned and renovated on five floors, it offers 316 splendid rooms and 35 chic suites. A signature concept, Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest includes Austro-Hungarian ÉS Bisztró, ÉS Deli, New Japanese Nobu Restaurant, The Living Room and Blue Fox The Bar. Kempinski The Spa features a unique hungarymud treatment, and Kempinski Gallery shows modern Hungarian art. Ten Rooms is the hotel's MICE solutions delivered on a full floor of state-of-the-art and flexible spaces, while The Kitchen Caters provides full-service catering management at or outside Kempinski Corvinus.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts, and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

