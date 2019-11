Whether you are a recent university graduate looking for a Master's program or a young professional seeking MBA opportunities abroad, Access has an event specifically designed for you. Some of the schools you will have the opportunity to meet during the events are WU Executive Academy, IE Business School, SDA Bocconi, WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management, HULT, Politecnico di Milano, University of St. Gallen, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and more.





For Master's Degree Candidates:

Are you looking for opportunities that can unleash your career potential at home or abroad? If it feels like you are short on prospects, the international Master's degree can take you where you want to go.

Graduate studies are designed for Bachelor's degree holders who need that extra step in their education to gain a competitive edge in the pool of job applicants. International Master's programmes, which usually take one or two years to complete, have unique ways to develop your professional skills and interpersonal qualities.





Find a job abroad

Every year, reports outlining the employment prospects for young graduates prove that companies would like to hire more international Master's degree holders. Survey results collected by research provider GMAC show that most companies in Europe (72%) planned to hire Master in Management graduates in 2018. At the same time, almost half of surveyed employers from the United States were interested in hiring international talent. This is important for Hungary's youth as many local students over the past years have shown interest in these destinations.

If these numbers are not enough to convince, just remember that the world is increasingly dynamic and interconnected. More than ever, organisations are in need of globally minded talent equipped with the most up-to-date knowledge in their field.





Build a regional career

Just as the Master's degree can open the door to a career abroad, it can also improve your hiring prospects in your home country. As the pool of job applicants is quite competitive, having the international diploma on your CV/resume can be a major advantage if you plan to return to Hungary or the region after graduation.

Attending Master's studies abroad will provide the toolkit necessary to excel in your specialisation of choice as well as the ability to thrive in today's dynamic work environment. The ultimate way to give back to your home country and contribute to its economic and social status is by investing in your own future.

This year's Access Masters event in Budapest on December 1 will offer the opportunity to discover much more about the value of the degree. Professional test preparation and CV/resume advice, discounts on relevant prep courses, and the chance to win a campus visit to a university of your choice are some of the perks you can expect at the events.

Take the next step in your educational journey with Access Masters:

When: Sunday, December 1, 2019

Where: Corinthia Hotel Budapest

Time: 12:30-18:25 (upon invitation)

Visit AccesMBA.com to register for free.





For MBA Degree seekers:

Are you at a stage of your life when you are ready to progress in your professional experience at home or abroad? If you want to invest in your career potential, one path that can take you where you want to go is an international MBA or Executive MBA degree.

MBA programs are offered in a variety of formats and countries around the world. Professionals who decide to attend а business school usually spend one or two years on their studies with the goal of switching to a new industry or taking their managerial career to a different region. Business school provides participants with a unique environment to network, get inspired, and learn the latest business and leadership trends.

Here are some ways that the business school journey will benefit your professional growth.





Diverse international opportunities

Every year, reports outlining the employment prospects for business school graduates prove that companies are interested in hiring international MBA degree holders. According to GMAC, a reputable research provider in the higher education sector, almost 80% of employers planned to hire business school graduates in 2019. In addition, more than half of US organisations who hired international MBAs in 2018 planned to continue doing so in 2019.

Attending business school is an experience that usually happens once in a lifetime and is not measurable only in terms of numbers. It enriches your perspective on life, introduces you to like-minded professionals from all over the globe, and teaches you how to be adaptive and creative in your leadership. These qualities are universally appreciated and highly sought after by organisations that operate on a global scale.





Career switch made possible

Whether you plan on moving your business abroad or growing your local career, an MBA is a great stepping-stone. The transferable skills taught in international MBA programmes and their customisable courses enable graduates to thrive in any industry they choose.

At the Access MBA event in Budapest on November 30 attendees will have the opportunity to discover much more about the value of these degrees. Test preparation and CV advice, school panel discussions, GMAT presentations and the chance to win a free campus visit are some of the perks you can expect at the event.

Take the next step in your professional journey with Access MBA:

When: Saturday, November 30, 2019

Where: Corinthia Hotel Budapest

Time: 10:00- 16:00 (upon invitation)

Visit AccesMBA.com to register for free.

Registration: Online registration is free of charge. By registering at least 10 days before each event, participants will receive a profile evaluation and a personalised consultation to identify the most suitable business schools at the event.