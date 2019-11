Deep Purple, together with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, have been referred to as the "unholy trinity of British hard rock and heavy metal in the early to mid-seventies". The group have influenced a number of rock and metal bands including Metallica, Judas Priest, Queen, Aerosmith, Van Halen, Alice in Chains, Pantera, Bon Jovi, Rush, Motorhead, and many new-wave British heavy metal bands, such as Iron Maiden and Def Leppard.

They were listed in the 1975 Guinness World Records as the "loudest band" for a 1972 concert at London's Rainbow Theatre, and have sold over 100 million copies of their albums worldwide. Deep Purple were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They are also considered to be one of the hardest touring bands in the world. From 1968 until today (with the exception of their 1976-1984 split) they continue to tour around the world.

This legendary band features no fewer than three members of its greatest line-up, the famed "Mark II" version: Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass) and Ian Paice (drums). The other two members are guitarist Steve Morse, who joined in 1994, and keyboardist Don Airey, from 2002. Co-founders Jon Lord, who played keyboards, died in London on 16 July 2012 aged 71, and volatile guitarist Ritchie Blackmore left in the middle of a Deep Purple tour in 1993.

The band will stop with their brand-new show on 9 December at the Budapest Arena. Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu, and www.funcode.hu.

See: www.deeppurple.com