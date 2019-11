Hopp, a wealthy Hungarian optician, made several trips to East Asia between 1882 and 1914 and put on display the valuable artefacts he brought back mostly from China and Japan in his villa on Andrássy út.

This later became Budapest's Museum of East Asian Art with a collection of 4000 items that Hopp donated to the state. The Hopp Museum is "a little island, a precious gate to the distant East", state secretary of culture Péter Fekete said when he opened the "Made in Asia, The Centenary of the Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts" exhibition.

It also shows items that other Hungarian travellers collected in China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Mongolia, Tibet, Nepal and the Middle East and donated to the museum.

The museum now has a collection of 30,000 items, 20,000 documents and photos and 40,000 volumes in its library, Györgyi Fajcsák, the museum's director, said.

The exhibition is on until August 30, 2020.

Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts

Andrássy út 103, District VI

Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6pm

Tel.: (06-1) 322-8476

Website: hoppmuseum.hu