The gesture of goodwill from the Belarus nation to the Hungarian people took place at the Budapest botanical garden, the Füvészkert, on the outskirts of central Pest at 25 Illés utca in District VIII on November 11.

The emblematic event was hosted by Dr. László Orlóci, the director of the Füvészkert, and Belarus' Ambassador to Hungary, Aleksandr Ponomarev. Those in attendance included embassy staff and diplomats from Kazakhstan, Lebanon, the Czech Republic and Georgia, and Hungarian officials.

Ambassador Ponomarev and Dr. Orlóci used the occasion to highlight the World Energy Saving Day each October and the need to focus global attention on reducing plastic and pollution, thus preserving more of nature.

The tree's Latin name is Betula Pendula and it is a traditional symbol of Belarus. Guests sampled some specially imported Belarusian birch tree drink, made from sap, and which apparently may soon find its way onto Hungarian supermarket shelves.