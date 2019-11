The gala organised by the expat community portal took on the traditional British theme of a Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night and featured a sterling vocal performance by Ambassador Iain Lindsay. The main sponsor was FirstMed, whose CEO, Dennis Diokno, commented: "A truly spectacular evening. FirstMed has proudly been the main sponsor of this XpatLoop Charity Gala fundraiser for many years, and has been a partner of XpatLoop for nearly 20 years. I thoroughly enjoyed the fabulous company at this event again. I look forward to many more good times together."

Ambassador Lindsay led a Charity Choir in a special rendition of the Hungarian pop song "Jég Dupla Whiskyvel", with the event MC encouraging spectators to join in, pointing out the chorus lyrics being displayed on a giant screen.

The choir was made up of a "super group" of event supporters and VIPs, including Sándor Zwack, whose eponymous firm ensured that Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky was on every gala table – and in the hands of many members of the chorus, as they sang well together around the virtual fire.

The ambassador said: "Well done to XpatLoop for organising a fantastic Bonfire Night party, it was the best one in my time here. A lovely event which raised an impressive total for Hungarian children's charities. A huge thanks to all those who contributed so generously. And to all those who joined me in singing 'Jég dupla whiskyvel'."

The attendees included an eclectic mix from Budapest's business, cultural and diplomatic circles.

The charities to benefit are UNICEF Hungary: works to save children's lives, to defend their rights and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalampa): helps 3- to 18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Gabor Patzauer, founder and president of Csodalampa, says: "Our team is greatly honoured that its mission of granting 260-300 wishes per year for very ill children is supported by XpatLoop.com readers. Thank you."

Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok) Non-Profit Organisation: focuses on solutions to emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18. This non-profit also supports other local charities helping children in need.

