"Selective Realism 2019, Artist from Matra Mountain" at Gallery of Young Artists

Benedek Maksa exhibition opens

11 November 2019 - 08.11 AM

Artist Benedek Maksa, who was born in Gyöngyös in 1979, has had a special passion for art, and for painting in particular, since he was a child, and his exhibition "Selective Realism 2019, Artist from Matra Mountain" opened at the Gallery of Young Artists in the Hotel Benczur at 35 Benczúr utca, District VI, on November 7. It will continue until the new year. The exhibition was opened by curator Péter Bézi. Those guests who were able to avoid the chaos in the city created by the visit of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were entertained by guitarist Patricio Barerra and companion.