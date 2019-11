On the opening day of the second China International Import Expo on digitisation and e-commerce, Szijjártó said whereas Hungary expects companies to comply with its laws and regulations it does not discriminate against them based on nationality.Huawei will partner with Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in building the 5G network.



He said Hungary was a digitisation leader in the European Union. The government, he added, sees developing e-commerce as a priority since this presents more development opportunities for SMEs and cuts their costs. Hungary, he noted, has among the lowest corporate tax rates and offers various subsidies to companies that bring new technologies to the country, especially when it comes to industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things.



Szijjártó noted that Hungary is participating in the expo for the second time and was a guest of honour at the first expo. Also, Hungary and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, he said, adding that Hungary "is proud" to have been among the first to recognise the People's Republic of China.



He said two countries' ties were at a historical pinnacle and the development of cooperation was fast-paced. China, the minister noted, is Hungary's 9th most important trading partner and number one outside the EU.

After talks with the chairman of airline China Eastern in Shanghai, the minister also announced the launch of direct flights connecting Budapest and the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Xi'an. Chengdu and Xi'an are the capitals of China's Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces, respectively. With the new lines, the number of flights between China and Hungary grows to eleven, he noted. Competition for drawing Chinese tourists is harsh in central and eastern Europe as they are among those spending most on their holidays and so they contribute greatly to the target country's economy, the minister said.