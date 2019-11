The China Rural Electronic Commerce Development Report (2018-2019) was issued by the China International Electronic Commerce Center at the 4th Conference on China Rural Electronic Commerce in Lishui City, East China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to the report, as of June 2019, China had 854 million internet users, among which 225 million were rural internet users, accounting for 26.3 percent of the total, and 3.05 million more than that at the end of 2018.

It said that with the continuous improvement of rural networks, logistics and other infrastructure, the awareness and ability of the rural population to use e-commerce has been increasing, and the role of e-commerce in driving up agricultural products and increasing farmers' income has been further manifested.