"US Air Force CV-22s and aircrew will be training with Hungarian forces over the next few weeks," said United States Air Force Colonel Clay Freeman, commander of the 352d Special Operations Wing, based at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom. "Hungarian and US forces are training together to improve our interoperability, and further discuss mutual interests from previous engagements like Trojan Footprint, such as the Special Operations Air Tasking Unit development and best practices for pilots."

As part of the ongoing training engagement, Hungarian and US Special Operations Forces are building on knowledge gained from a June 2019 exercise. US Air Force CV-22Bs recently trained out of Szolnok, Hungary, in June 2019 during Trojan Footprint, an annual US Special Operations Command Europe-led exercise, and the Hungarian-led Black Swan exercise as well.

Part of the exercise included a demonstration flight of the CV-22B Osprey in Budapest at noon on October 29, 2019.

The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. Its mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

352nd Special Operations Wing Commander, Col Freeman, said: "The CV-22B Osprey is the US Air Force’s premier Special Operations Forces vertical lift assault platform. Ospreys and their crews are capable of the full spectrum of SOF missions in all phases of conflict. They conduct the infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces throughout the EUCOM theater."

The 352nd Special Operations Wing based at RAF Mildenhall is part of Air Force Special Operations Command. The 352nd Special Operations Wing mission is to provide combat ready, responsive, specialised airpower and combat support to execute the full spectrum of Special Operations Forces missions. The wing has more than 1100 Air Force members assigned, as well as personnel associated through Joint Special Operations Air Component-Europe. The wing is the only Air Force special operations unit in the European Theater.

