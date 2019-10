Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards recognises commitment to excellence and determination in the industry. This year, a record number of votes was cast by leading spa and wellness tourism professionals, as well as hundreds of thousands of spa consumers from across the globe, to identify the very best of service providers.

Kempinski The Spa's trademark treatments are inspired by the European cycle of the seasons to help restore the body's natural equilibrium by drawing on the elemental wisdom of nature. Using Elemental Herbology products, The Spa's therapists are able to create bespoke treatments that combine holistic medical knowledge with the most innovative and advanced bio-active skincare technology.

Stephan Interthal, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, said the hotel is thrilled to have received such a prestigious award in a specialist area of Kempinski Corvinus' outlets, and proud of the manager and therapists of Kempinski The Spa. "It's through direct feedback from both industry professionals and customers that we strive to and successfully deliver unrivalled service quality in a fiercely competitive landscape," he said.

About Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest: the luxury hotel in the heart of Budapest is boldly modern and was recently redesigned and renovated on five floors, offering 316 rooms and 35 suites. A signature concept, Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest, includes Austro-Hungarian ÉS Bisztró, ÉS Deli, New Japanese Nobu Restaurant, The Living Room and Blue Fox The Bar. Kempinski The Spa features a unique hungarymud treatment, and Kempinski Gallery shows modern Hungarian art. Ten Rooms is the hotel's meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) solutions delivered on a full floor of state-of-the-art and flexible spaces, while The Kitchen Caters provides full-service catering management at or outside Kempinski Corvinus.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of high-quality personal service and hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, and outstanding resorts and residences. These all aim to imbue the quality that guests expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of their locations. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest

Erzsébet tér 7-8, 1051 Budapest

Tel.: (+36-1) 429-3777

Website: www.kempinski.com/en/budapest/hotel-corvinus/