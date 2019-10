An agreement between the two parts of Europe is conditional on the West accepting the right to live under the laws of Christian freedom, and discontinuing "open attacks against our nations and governments", Orbán said. "We are no longer prepared to finance from European money a multitude of hostile, Soros-type pseudo-civil organisations." He called on those organisations to leave central Europe.

The EU budget is not meant to finance teams and media outlets pleasing the liberals and serving their interests, or to train activists and organisers of demonstrations, he said. Orbán blamed the "covert liberal attacks" for the instability of North Macedonia and for the "ills of government" in Romania. He said the international left wing and the liberal networks of Washington and Brussels integrated into international political decision-making pose the biggest threat to the peaceful life of central Europe, where policy makers have to face "their political tricks and dozens of their fake news networks".

Orbán praised central European nations for reinforcing fiscal discipline in the EU, contributing to economic growth in Europe and defending the external borders of the continent. He reiterated the offer made to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that Hungary is prepared to take over the patrol of any section of the Italian border and return a large number of migrants from Italy to their homeland.

Summing up the work done in Hungary over the past years, Orbán said the country had seen two regime changes that finally led to the emergence of a Christian Democratic state. The first regime change eliminated the Soviet world, which was, however, followed by a "catastrophic Socialist government". At that point, "it was exclusively our decision to choose a constitutional revolution instead of a street revolution". This second regime change was a national and Christian one "and we set it up in the spirit of Christian freedom".

Orbán said Christian freedom is constituted by "patriots instead of cosmopolitans, patriotism instead of internationalism, marriage and family instead of promoting same-sex relationships, protection of the children instead of drug liberalisation, border protection instead of migration, Hungarian children instead of migrants and Christian culture instead of a multicultural mishmash."

Regarding tasks for the coming decade, Orbán said Fidesz would "be the party that can boast of having eliminated poverty in Hungary".





Contributors praise achievements, discuss challenges

Gergely Gulyás, head of the Prime Minister's Office, described the past nine years of Fidesz rule as Hungary's most successful period since its return to democracy 30 years ago. Hungary has gained in strength in terms of self-confidence, the economy, security and image of the future, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén, head of the co-ruling Christian Democrats, called the alliance of Fidesz and his KDNP party "the most successful political structure in the history of the European Union". He pledged to "defend our homeland, our Christian civilisation, our way of life and our nation". Noting that Hungary had opened an unprecedented number of church schools, and built or reconstructed more churches than ever, Semjén said "we are building rather than closing churches, and will let none of them to be turned into a plaza or a mosque".

Mate Kocsis, the party's parliamentary group leader, said the Fidesz group will continue to safeguard the dignity of the Hungarian parliament, and "not even their righteous indignation at the opposition lawmakers' insults will divert their attention from serving the will of the people".

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó accused pro-migration forces of opening the borders for illegal migrants, then putting pressure on other countries to accept them and take part in their redistribution. Szijjártó called Fidesz "Europe's most successful party" whose victory in this year's European parliamentary elections "lends us confidence for the battles to come. No matter what pressure Hungary is exposed to, it will not accept a single illegal migrant." He said it is up to Hungarians to decide with whom they want to live together.

Justice Minister Judit Varga said Hungary does not criticise other countries and does not expect any of them "to follow in its footsteps", but its government rejects double standards and expects that the EU respect the member states' identities.

MEP Tamás Deutsch said that although "our troops are battling on the Brussels frontier to protect the interests of Hungary and its people", pro-migration policies are gaining momentum in Europe again and "the resolve and anger of pro-migration forces have remained unchanged".

Regarding the European Parliament's legal affairs committee establishing a conflict of interest concerning Hungarian MEP Laszlo Trócsányi's candidacy for EU commissioner, Deutsch said the "pro-migration forces are taking revenge on Trócsányi". He called the Fidesz MEP and former justice minister the "Hungarian Salvini", saying that both politicians had proven that stopping migration is possible and a matter of political will.