The 2017 publication of his The New York Times and UK The Times best-seller autobiography "What Does This Button Do?" saw him promoting the book by undertaking a small number of readings and question-and-answer sessions in theatres around the UK. "What Does This Button Do? – An Evening with Bruce Dickinson" has since evolved into a full-blown one-man show, more akin to a stand-up comedian’s routine, lasting well over two hours and touring the globe to critical acclaim.

Split into two parts, the first half of the show sees him taking a humorous, often satirical look back at his colourful, roller-coaster life. Delivering compelling tales in his uniquely anarchic style and punctuated with photographs, he recounts anecdotes not just from the book but others deemed either too risqué or otherwise to have made the final edit.

The second half of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, where fans’ quirky, frank and often completely left-field questions are tackled with completely improvised – and invariably quick-witted -- responses by Dickinson, all of which makes for a highly entertaining and enjoyable night out.

The show, in English, is an opportunity to witness a captivating personality in an intimate environment.

Tickets from www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.

See: https://ironmaiden.com/news