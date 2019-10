The charities are UNICEF Hungary: works to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalampa): helps 3- to18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Gabor Patzauer, founder and president of Csodalampa, says: "Our team is greatly honoured that its mission of granting 260-300 wishes per year for very ill children is supported by XpatLoop.com readers. Thank you."

Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok) Non-Profit Organisation: focuses on solutions to emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18. This non-profit also supports other local charities helping children in need.

The popular annual charity gala brings together the international community in Hungary. FirstMed private health clinic is the main sponsor and as usual there will be virtual fireworks, live music and refreshments, plus a special performance by British Ambassador Iain Lindsay with a "Charity Choir".

The teaming will present a special rendition of the local pop song "Jég Dupla Whiskyvel", with the choir led by Hans Peterson and "backing vocals" by Dennis Diokno, Duncan Graham, Gábor Kacsóh, John Hart, Neil McGarry, Peter Grundberg, Paul Slocombe, Rob Longworth, Roy Zsidai, Sándor Zwack, Tamás Botka, Tara Siddons-Deighton, Tony Prior, Uwe Zimmermann, Aniko Woods, Kam Jandu, Csaba Magyar, Richard Jones and Stephen Linfitt.

Master of ceremonies Peterson will guide proceedings all evening, and will host both a Live Auction and announce the winners of the Silent Auction together with VIP guests including model Zsuzsa Demcsak, with all proceeds going to the charities supporting children in need. The event doubles as a British Bonfire Night Party, and this year celebrates the 19th birthday of expat community portal XpatLoop. Entertainment will be provided by Deejay Mr T, the virtual bonfire and fireworks film, "‘Taste and Play" wine casino games (for fun, not cash) and The Red Line Presents: Steve and Marcello. After last year's headline Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute performance, singer/guitarist Steve Collison and guitarist Marcello Maruccia will return to perform a stripped-down set of Chili Peppers favourites, plus rock and pop hits.

Virtual fireworks at the Xpat Charity Gala and British Bonfire Night Party

Liquid refreshments will be offered by Veritas: Fine selection of whites, rozés, reds; Zwack: Unicum cocktail bar; Hedon: craft beer tasting; Márton and Lányai: pálinka tasting; Bortársaság: Welcome bubbles: Kárásztelek Friza, Kárásztelek Friza Rozé, Etyeki Pláne, Etyeki Pláne Rozé; GoodSpirit Bar: single malt whisky tasting.

International snacks will be provided by: Arriba Taqueria: Mexican salsa and fresh chips; Szomszéd Kertje GastroPub: canapés and BBQ on ballroom terrace using a Yagoona Grill; Marriott Hotel: Mini Marriott Burger, Hasselback potatoes, coleslaw; Trattoria Toscana: traditional Italian onion soup, luxury duck lasagna; Planet Sushi: selection of fresh Japanese maki; Mr Masala Indian: Chicken tikka masala, vegetarian dish, pilau rice; Okay Italia: authentic Italian pizza; Zsófia Cruise Ship: Hungarian open sandwiches and gulyás soup; Wan Hao: Chinese dim sum delights including Jiao with prawn, Cantonese fried rice noodle with beef; Clark Picnic: Hungarian chimney cake, freshly baked on the ballroom terrace; Noir Chocolate: sweet delights from Erika and Monika Reich; Mr Funk: selection of funky fresh tasty doughnuts; and the Zsidai Group.

The prizes in a free business card draw will include BrodyLand goodies, single malt whisky from Ecosse Limited, day passes to Corinthia Royal Spa for two guests, Budapest Airport goodies, Good Spirit Bar vouchers, City Taxi vouchers and Budapest Marriott vouchers.

Entrance fee is a donation of HUF 12,500, or more, per person, payable upon arrival. Guests may book a gala table for eight people in advance for HUF 100,000, payable by bank transfer resulting in an official tax-deductible donation receipt. Minimum age is 18 years and dress code is smart casual. Register at info@xpatloop.com





Details

Marriott Budapest Hotel Grand Ballroom

1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János u. 4

Saturday, November 2, arrivals from 6pm, welcome speech at 7pm, farewell address at 12.30pm.