The e-visa is issued within four calendar days including weekends and public holidays. There is no need for invitations or confirmations from the Russian Federation, as previously. Just fill in the application form on the website.

The convenience should save Hungarians having to stand in a queue in the cold outside the Russian Embassy consular section at Andrassy út until being called inside. And the website operates 24/7. Neither is there any cost for the e-visa, saving applicants having to leave the consular section in Budapest in search of a post office to pay.

Quick off the mark to take advantage of the e-visas is Corinthia Hotels, founded by Alfred Pisani in Malta in the 1960s, which has luxury properties in St. Petersburg, Budapest, London, Malta, Lisbon, Prague, Tripoli, and Khartoum, with new openings on the way in Dubai, Brussels, Bucharest and Moscow.

Corinthia is offering a 15 percent discount at its hotel on Nevsky Prospect, the main street in St. Petersburg, if the booking is made direct with Corinthia. Most rooms are newly refurbished. There is a welcome drink on arrival, complimentary breakfast including hot waffles, pancakes and omelettes cooked live, and 24-hour access to the fitness centre and sauna.

Website: https://evisa.kdmid.ru/en-US

Website: https://www.corinthia.com/en

Email: reservations.stpetersburg@corinthia.com