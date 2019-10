Gates will explain why he cares so deeply about climate change and what makes him optimistic that the world can prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis. "Climate change is a unique global problem," he says. "I am writing this book to help identify how we can work on a local, national and global level to build the technologies, businesses and industries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."

His interest in the looming problem is a natural outgrowth of the efforts by his foundation to reduce poverty and disease. Climate change, according to Gates, will have the biggest impact on the people who have done the least to cause it. As a technologist, he has seen first-hand how innovation can change the world. By investing in research, inventing new technologies and by deploying them quickly at large scale, Gates believes climate change can be addressed in meaningful ways.

He says: "To prevent the worst effects of climate change we have to get to net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases. This problem is urgent and the debate is complex, but I believe we can come together to invent new carbon-zero technologies, deploy the ones we have and ultimately avoid a climate catastrophe."