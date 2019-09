Guests enjoyed autumn bites and drinks at the invitation of Kempinski Corvinus General Manager Stephan Interthal and the head of the Zsidai Gastronomic Group, Roy Zsidai, whose ÉS Bisztró is one of five dining and drinking spots in the Kempinski’s Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest. The others are Nobu with fusion-inspired Japanese cuisine, The Living Room featuring daily delights in a relaxed atmosphere, Blue Fox The Bar with signature cocktails and ÉS Deli with speciality coffee and a tasty line in sandwiches and cakes.

ÉS Bisztró, described as a refined, minimalist brasserie with rich, updated Hungarian-Viennese offerings, relaunched its Sunday Family Table in September with no limit on the order of dishes or quantity. The idea is to spend quality time at a shared table with family, enjoying a range of appetisers, Tafelspitz, main courses, desserts, wine, unlimited soft drinks and ÉS coffee.

The Sunday Family Table features from noon to 3pm and has a creative kids' corner for entertainment and free parking in the Kempinski garage. Price is HUF 11,900 per person plus 12% service charge, gratis for children under 4 years and with a 50% discount for children aged 4 to 12. Bookings: +36 (20) 474 5000.

The Living Room features Budapest's famous coffeehouse culture reimagined for the 21st century, with the stylish interior and a menu offering rich coffees, fine teas, Harrer's Hot Chocolate and a mouth-watering cake selection complemented by fine champagnes.

Mine host, Roy Zsidai and guests

A relaxing atmosphere for the weary explorer and those seeking a spot of laid-back indulgence is promised. Highlights are the Benedictine brunch each Saturday and Sunday between 9.30am and 2pm, Budapest Afternoon Tea served every day from 12 noon until 9pm and the Ignite the Night champagne every day from 6pm, featuring the spectacular uncorking of a champagne bottle with a firm swipe of a sword.

This sabrage ceremony begins with the evening fireplace lighting ritual and Moët & Chandon, Brut Impérial, Rosé Impérial and Grand Vintage champagnes are served

On Sundays The Living Room supports young artists, and some of the most talented students of Franz Liszt Music Academy present the concert series "Concertini", starting at 5pm and lasting about 30 minutes.





Email: livingroom.corvinus@kempinski.com

Tel.: +36 1 429 4489

Nobu: +36 1 429 4242

Blue Fox The Bar: +36 1 429 4499