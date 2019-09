The tour is in support of Ghost's critically acclaimed album "Prequelle" that earned Top 10 status in 15 countries, received a Best Rock Album Grammy nomination in the US, and was named Best Album of 2018 in Kerrang!, Revolver and Metal Hammer.

All Them Witches and Tribulation will support on all dates.

Tickets for the Budapest show are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu. Limited VIP packages are available.





Further information:

http://ghost-official.com

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu