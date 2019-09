Although getting their start in Manchester, Lamb are more commonly associated with the Bristol-based trip hop sound that was popular during the 1990s. Aside from trip hop, their musical style is a distinctive mixture of jazz, dub, breaks, and drum and bass, with a strong vocal element and, in their later works especially, some acoustic influences.

Their main successes have been in the UK but they are also quite popular in several European countries. "The Secret of Letting Go" – Lamb's seventh album – was released in April.

Tickets for the Budapest show on 28 November are available via www.livenation.hu, www.funcode.hu and https://jegy.rock1.hu.

Further information:

https://lambofficial.com/

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu

https://jegy.rock1.hu