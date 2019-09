She will be performing a silent film concert "Come on Over" (1922) in Budapest on 9 September. "Come on Over" (which was originally held by the archive in MoMA) is an emigrant tale of a girl who follows her sweetheart from the west of Ireland to New York. It tells a story common to the Irish diaspora, but also serves as an early document of the representation of Irish people (stereotypical, if fictional) on screen.

Loebenstein devised this programme in partnership with the Irish Film Institute, Dublin. The performance in Budapest is supported by the Embassy of Ireland.

"Come on Over", an Irish American silent film, is on the programme of the Budapest Classics Film Marathon.

http://filmarchiv.hu/hu/filmmaraton/2019/filmek/come-on-over

One synopsis of "Come on Over", directed by Alfred E. Green, reads: Shane O’Mealia leaves Ireland, promising to send for his sweetheart, Moyna. In the meantime the son of the old lady she lives with, takes them back to America without telling Shane, who then must explain a girl he’s been seeing in New York.

Come on Over (1922)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019, 6pm

Venue: French Institute, Fő utca, 11, District I.