Pottinga has more than 20 years of experience in the IHG family across many countries and numerous departments. The group sees him as the ideal new leader of the riverside hotel in the heart of the Hungarian capital and the man to lead InterContinental Budapest into an exciting new decade.

He has held Senior Manager and General Manager positions in the United States, through Europe to China, and he and his family have spent more than three years in the neighbouring Bratislava, during which time, thanks to multiple visits to Budapest, they grew to love the unique qualities of the region, the country and the Hungarians.

"I look forward to being a part of the dynamic tourism growth in Hungary and am excited to experience the versatile capital of the 'Pearl of the Danube'," Pottinga said when he joined the team of InterContinental Budapest in August.

The hotel has been an emblematic part of the Hungarian tourism industry for almost 40 years. It has 402 rooms and the largest naturally lit conference room in the city, with additional breakout rooms on the same floor.

Marketing Manager Krisztina Kutor said: "Guests come to us to feel inspired. Great ideas need space. At InterContinental Budapest, thanks to the retractable walls, blinds and partitions, any kind of event from a 10-person meeting to an 850-person conference may be executed just as the guests desire."





About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has 205 hotels in more than 60 countries with local insight that comes from over 70 years of experience. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts believes that international travel should always be alluring. The group is dedicated to those who appreciate and enjoy The InterContinental Life – the glamour and exhilaration of fascinating places, mixed with the group's international know-how and local cultural wisdom. As the world's first international luxury travel hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been pioneering new international destinations for decades. Each of its hotels is described as a destination in its own right with a distinctive style and ambience, from historic buildings to city landmarks and immersive resorts in every corner of the globe. See www.ihg.com.





About IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) owns, manages, leases or franchises, through various subsidiaries, over 5700 hotels and more than 850,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries and territories around the world. The group owns a portfolio of well recognised and respected hotel brands including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Resort® Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Staybridge Suites®, Candlewood Suites®, Even Hotels, Atwell Suites™, avid™ hotels voco™ Hotels and Hualuxe Hotels and Resorts, and also manages the world's largest hotel loyalty program, IHG® Rewards Club with over 100 million members worldwide. In its worldwide hotels and communities, more than 400,000 skilled colleagues deliver hospitality. IHG has over 1900 hotels in its development pipeline, which will create over 100,000 jobs worldwide over the next few years. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales.

IHG offers information and online reservations for all its hotel brands at www.ihg.com and information for the IHG® Rewards Club program at www.ihg.com/rewardsclub.