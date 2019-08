The festival will offer a competition of 16 new features from across the world, including a Hungarian film, festival director Tibor Bíró has announced. The programme will also include screenings of 33 short features, as well as film classics and outstanding films from recent international festivals, Bíró said.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 13 at 5pm in the festival’s main venue, The House of Arts. The closing and award ceremony will be in the same place on September 21 at 5pm.

The competition program of 2019 includes, again, the newest films of the world of cinema. The Open Eye section will present the greatest festival successes of the year. Several professional and joint programs are offered, such as the 8th Miskolc International Film Market, Q&A session, master classes, conferences and discussions.

On the sidelines of the festival, the international federation of film journalists (FIPRESCI) will hold its annual general assembly meeting in Hungary for the first time.

